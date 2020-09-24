A Flood Watch remains in effect in southeast Middle Tennessee until midnight. Brighter sky and warmer for the weekend.
Tonight cloudy with showers, especially concentrated across the southeast corner of the mid state, low 62.
Friday, after early mist, drizzle, and showers exit (which will happen early in Nashville), clouds will gradually break letting through some sunshine. Temperatures will recover into the mid 70s.
This weekend, expect low 80s under a variably cloudy sky. The slightest chance for a passing sprinkle exists late Sunday.
Monday mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 70s.
Next week, a series of fronts will move through making for the most likely day with rain on Tuesday. It will be cooler high in the upper 60s.
Back to sunshine Wednesday and Thursday but still cool in the 60s and lowermost 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.
