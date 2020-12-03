Tonight will turn rainy & cool. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by morning.
Steady rain exits Nashville around dawn on Friday. However, occasional light showers will continue into the afternoon and early evening. Expect highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday and Sunday will be variably cloudy and chilly with similar temperatures.
Another shot of cold air arrives Monday, possibly with a few snow flurries on the Cumberland Plateau.
After a chilly Tuesday, temperatures will moderate Wednesday through Friday.
