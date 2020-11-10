Another mild morning with temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm quickly as clouds increase. Showers slide in by afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 80.
Showers and a few thunderstorms possible tonight as cold air ushers in. Temperatures will hold steady or even fall during the afternoon into the 50s.
Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs holding in the 60s. Friday will be nice again in the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday, some rain returns to Middle Tennessee with highs in the70s.
Monday back to sunshine with cooler air spilling in, highs near 60.
