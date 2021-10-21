A cold front is moving slowly across Middle Tennessee producing a line of rain and a thunderstorm or two. Cool air will follow tonight.
Some of the storms could produce brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Tonight the showers will exit the Cumberland Plateau, temperatures will quickly and briefly cool back down into the 40s by morning.
Friday will be partly sunny and cool, highs in the mid 60s.
A warm front will lift into the area Saturday which will force our highs right back into the lower 70s.
Spotty showers will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday, but washout conditions are not expected - that's great news for the Titans/Chiefs game Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium. It will be breezy with the high in the upper 70s.
A more significant chance of rain for Monday, but still warm with the high in the upper 70s.
Tuesday partly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s.
Another system could bring more rain Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
