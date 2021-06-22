4WARN Forecast: Rain moves out; comfortable, sunny days ahead

The rain has come to an end for a few days in Middle Tennessee.
Humidity has also lowered considerably from just 24 hours ago which will make for a fine feeling Tuesday across the area.
Look for increasing sunshine through the day today with much cooler highs in the upper 70's and low 80's.
We remain rain free and sunny with highs in the 80's for the remainder of the week.
Our next chance at rain doesn't arrive until Friday. Even then, only a few isolated showers are expected - most stay dry.
Saturday and Sunday pose a better chance for rain as another front slides in from our north. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected both days.
