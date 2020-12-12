Expect a mostly cloudy but dry afternoon today in the low to mid 50s, before rain moves in later tonight. Showers overnight will be widespread and heavy at times. Rain will move west to east, clearing out in the Plateau early Monday morning.
Monday will be sunny but much cooler with highs only reaching the mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s. It will stay cold like that for most of the week.
Another quick shot of rain moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The end of the week looks drier, sunnier and a bit warmer with highs bouncing back to the low 50s by Friday.
A few more rain showers return on Saturday.
