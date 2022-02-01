After a sunny and mild day, our next winter storm starts to impact Middle Tennessee tomorrow.
4WARN Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to possible flooding Thursday and icy roads on Friday.
Tonight, clouds increase with rain showers arriving late. Low in the upper 40s.
On Wednesday, count on periods of rain with a gusty southerly wind. Temperatures will warm into the 50s by late afternoon.
Thursday will be rainy, too. Expect some heavy downpours with possible localized flooding. 2-3" of rain is expected with some spots getting 4". Much colder air invades from the northwest behind our next Arctic cold front that rain will change to freezing rain. That changeover will occur well northwest of Nashville by sunrise Thursday. The transition will happen in Clarksville by dinnertime. In Nashville, it'll take place late Thursday evening. It will be near 40 degrees in the afternoon.
By Friday morning, there could be substantial ice build up in Murray, KY, Paris, TN, and possibly areas farther east like Hopkinsville and Clarksville. Nashville will have a light glaze of ice. Patchy ice could extend farther southeastward too.
Friday will be very cold with the morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Temperatures moderate some this weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.
Monday back to a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 40s.
