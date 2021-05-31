The forecast doesn't get much better for Memorial Day this year.
Sunshine, a few clouds and comfortable 80's are all in store for us today.
Clouds begin building back in tonight and through the day Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker.
Showers will try to creep back in Tuesday night, but the bigger onslaught of rain holds off until Wednesday.
Scattered showers and a few isolated storms are possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Right now, rain chances remain elevated Friday through the upcoming weekend.
As far as temperatures this week, we'll hang right around June averages in the mid to low 80's all week long. No 90's in store this week.
