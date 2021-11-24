A cold front brings showers tomorrow, cooler air will follow for Friday.
Tonight increasing clouds and not as cold, low in the mid 40s.
On Thanksgiving (Thursday), breezy with showers arriving shortly after sunrise. The most widespread rain will move through between about 9am and 3pm in the afternoon. No severe storms, no thunder, just rain expected.
Thursday night some wet snow could mix in with the rain and even flurries are possible along the Cumberland Plateau. No accumulation expected, but there could be some slick spots on roads. The low will be in the upper 20s.
Dry for weekend. Friday will be sunny and cold, high only in the mid 40s after a morning low in the upper 20.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be bright with cool highs in the mid 50s.
The dry trend continues into the beginning of next week with a high near 60 both days.
