Although the warm stretch of 80s will continue this week, a cold front will make its way through the midstate today bringing rain for some.
All in all, it's going to be a cloudy day with highs in the low 80s. Areas west of I-65 have the best shot at seeing rain today. A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible, too. Nashville should see a little rain later in the evening. The front will exit through the Plateau by early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look relatively dry with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s each day.
Rain chances increase again by Friday as another, stronger cold front comes through. This one will bring widespread scattered showers and much cooler air. By Saturday, we should drop almost 20 degrees into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows. Expect a beautiful, sunny fall day on Sunday.
