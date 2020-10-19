4WARN Forecast: Rain for some, not for all

Turning much warmer this week. There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly Northwest of Nashville for today and tomorrow. One or two of these storms could pack a punch with gusty wind and small hail. Looking quite nice and warm elsewhere in the middle 70s.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.
Tuesday through Thursday will be very warm. We'll be back in the 80s by the middle of the week.
A front is on the way for Friday. This brings another shot of rain to the Midstate. It'll be much cooler by the weekend with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.