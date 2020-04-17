Isolated showers return tonight but clear out early Saturday morning. Lows in the 30s and 40s.
Partly cloudy and mild in the 60s for Saturday.
More rain heads back in this direction for Sunday. A few thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected with this round either. Temperatures remain in the 60s for the end of the weekend.
Next week starts off dry before rain moves in for the middle of the week.
