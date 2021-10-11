More warm air this week, but fall temperatures are on the way.
Showers gradually work eastward overnight as a cold front passes through Middle Tennessee. Low in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will dawn with a few showers near the Cumberland Plateau. Then, sunshine will take over for all. We'll have highs in the low 80s again.
Wednesday partly cloudy with a stray shower of two possible, high in the mid 80s.
Thursday mostly sunny and warm, high in the mid 80s.
Another cold front will slide through Friday night or early Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler, drier air with build in in its wake.
Next weekend there will be a few showers Saturday morning followed by a clearing sky and sunshine for Sunday. Both days will have highs near 70.
