Sunnier days ahead but temperatures will be falling.
A few lingering showers today mainly across Middle Tennessee. It will be a chilly Wednesday with temperatures falling into the 40s.
Tonight a clearing sky with temperatures dropping to near freezing.
Sunshine takes over for the next several days including the holiday weekend.
Temperatures remain cool Thursday and Friday as most areas only get into the 50's.
We'll also hover near-freezing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. So, if you have any sensitive plants or crops, you'll want to cover them up just to be safe.
We'll warm back to the 60's on Saturday and near 70° on Easter Sunday with plenty of sun both days.
Next Monday and Tuesday even warmer with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.