Heat lingers through the weekend, to be followed by rain and cooler weather next week.
This evening, showers and thunderstorms will continue until about 8 pm. Count on a brief heavy downpour if one of the storms visits your neighborhood. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Friday, isolated showers and storms will develop once again as temperatures soar into the low-mid 90s. Rain chance, 30%.
The rain chance drops to 20% this weekend. It'll stay hot and humid, but not be as hot as previous days.
What's likely to become Tropical Storm Ida, and eventually Hurricane Ida, will likely make landfall somewhere along/near the Louisiana coast early next week. That storm will then push northward toward the Mid State, weakening quickly. Still though, it should bring rain (some of it heavy) to the Mid State Tuesday into Wednesday. Drier weather will take over on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.
