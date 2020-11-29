Rain will continue to overrun Middle Tennessee tonight.
1-2" of rain is expected but flooding doesn't look to be a major concern.
Early Monday, rain will taper off but light snow showers will be likely in the afternoon for areas east of I-65. Little no accumulation is expected for everyone except folks on the Plateau where 1-2" is possible.
Monday will also bring very cold temperatures to the area.
Winds will gust to 15-25 mph for most Monday making it feel like the 20's all day long.
Winds relax Tuesday but the cold sticks around for another day before we climb back to near 50° Wednesday.
We'll have another shot at rain on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.