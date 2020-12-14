4WARN Forecast: Rain clears out, cold moves in

The widespread rain from overnight will move out this morning and cold air will funnel in.
Expect clearing skies with lots of sunshine by this afternoon. However, highs will only make it to the low 40s. It will turn even colder overnight with lows dropping into the 20s.
Sunny and dry again for most of Tuesday, until rain moves in again late at night. Rain showers will linger into the first half of the day on Wednesday.
Drying out and warming up for the end of the week. By Friday, highs will be back in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s. A few off and on rain showers are expected again heading into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.