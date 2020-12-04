Widespread rain continues to work through the area this morning. 

4WARN Forecast: Rain clearing out for the weekend

Most of the rain will transition out of the area during the second half of the day. 

This will leave us with a mostly dry weekend with a mixture of sun, clouds and highs in the 40's. 

Next week also looks to be quite dry as our next real chance for rain doesn't arrive until the end of the weekend or next weekend. 

Temperatures remain near normal for the extended future. 

Overnight lows remain in the 30's. 

Afternoon highs hover in the upper 40's/low 50's. 

