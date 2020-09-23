4WARN Forecast: Rain chances increasing

All gloom but no doom today. Clouds have returned, temperatures remain steady in the 60s with showers returning late in the day.
Rain from Beta overspreads overnight from west to east. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday and Friday will be wet at times. A bulk of the rain will favor areas along and south of I-40. 1 to 3" of rain is expected with isolated higher amounts. Showers move out late Friday, just in time for High School Football.
For the upcoming weekend, mainly dry on Saturday. It'll be much warmer in the 80s. By Sunday, a few showers possible but the chance for rain is very low. Highs remain in the middle 80s.
Warmer weather holds on for the start of the new school and work week. Cooler changes look to settle in by Tuesday.
