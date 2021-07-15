After a very hot and mostly dry day, rain and thunderstorm chances increase for the rest of the week.

Tonight all rain diminishes leaving a mostly clear sky, low in the lower 70s.

Friday will be hot again in the low 90s but is trending a little drier. However, a few spotty showers remain in the forecast. 

Rain chances increase again this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated both Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon. 1-3" of rain is possible by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain continues into Monday, high in the mid 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday, the rain chances decrease, with only isolated showers expected. Highs increase to the upper 80s to near 90. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.