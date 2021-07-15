After a very hot and mostly dry day, rain and thunderstorm chances increase for the rest of the week.
Tonight all rain diminishes leaving a mostly clear sky, low in the lower 70s.
Friday will be hot again in the low 90s but is trending a little drier. However, a few spotty showers remain in the forecast.
Rain chances increase again this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated both Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon. 1-3" of rain is possible by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Rain continues into Monday, high in the mid 80s.
Tuesday through Thursday, the rain chances decrease, with only isolated showers expected. Highs increase to the upper 80s to near 90.
