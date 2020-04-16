Lovely day a cross the Mid State.
Expect ample sunshine and near normal highs in the mid to upper 60's.
Friday will start dry but showers return to the area shortly after sunset.
No severe weather is expected.
This round of rain will be on the way out during the morning Saturday.
Another round of rain moves in Sunday morning and will likely be around for much of the day. No severe weather is expected with this round either.
Next week starts dry before rain chances increase by mid week.
