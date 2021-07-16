Another hot, mostly dry afternoon... but rain chances increase tonight into this weekend.
It will be hot again today with high temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, but a few spotty showers and storms will pop up across the Midstate today, especially later tonight.
Rain chances increase again this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated both Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon. I expect more rain on Saturday, but there will still be some off and on showers on Sunday. 1-3" of rain is possible by the end of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Isolated showers and storms continue into Monday. Highs remain in the mid 80s.
Tuesday through Thursday, the rain chances decrease, with only very isolated showers expected. Highs will heat to the upper 80s to near 90°.
