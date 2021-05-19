4WARN Forecast: Rain chances diminish; heat builds in

The big story for the remainder of the week will be the heat.
Highs climb back to near 80 this afternoon and continue on an upward trend going into the weekend.
Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80's Thursday and Friday.
Then, as we move into the weekend, we'll likely see our first 90 of the year either Saturday or Sunday.
After a little light rain this morning, skies clear up allowing for plenty of sunshine the next several days.
Rain chances remain next-to-nothing Wednesday afternoon through at least Tuesday of next week.
