The chance of rain will be less for a few days, but the heat will rise back to the 90s.
Tonight lingering showers will end. some patchy fog will develop overnight, low 68.
Temperatures bounce back to the 90s on Monday and stay there for the first half of the week. Very little rain is expected Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday into the weekend, widespread rain and storms will be possible in our area thanks to what is now Tropical Storm Laura moving toward the Gulf Coast. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with lows in the low 70s.
(0) comments
