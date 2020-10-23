4WARN Forecast: Rain caps off the week

A front will slowly slide into the area this afternoon bringing us a chance for rain to end the week.
I don't believe we're talking washout conditions, but isolated downpours and a few storms are possible after lunchtime today.
Any stronger storm could contain gusty winds and small hail.
Showers continue eastward tonight and will linger on the Plateau Saturday morning. Otherwise, our weekend looks dry, cloudy, and cooler.
Highs Saturday will be the mid-60's/70's.
Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60's/70's.
Next week looks unsettled as a few waves of rain make it through our region.
The first one arrives Monday. Isolated showers are likely Monday-Wednesday.
The second wave arrives Thursday and will keep rain chances elevated Thursday and Friday.
