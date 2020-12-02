Very cold again tonight, with temperatures tumbling into the 20s. Frost will be much more sparse than recent mornings on Thursday as clouds move in.
Rain showers will develop during the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s. Off and on showers continue Thursday night, into Friday. As the precipitation exits Friday night, a few snow showers may mix in. No accumulation is expected.
The weekend will be variably cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s and lowermost 50s.
Monday will be even colder -- mid 40s for highs. A few snow flurries will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau.
Slightly milder weather will begin to take over Tuesday afternoon. Even warmer air moves in Wednesday through Friday, as highs soar into the 60s.
