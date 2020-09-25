The remnants of Beta are situated just to our south this morning but there is very little rain around to track.
Rain chances are expected to be low to none this weekend and for much of next week.
Highs will be warmer this weekend but nice in the mid to low 80's.
Sunshine and clouds are expected both days.
A few isolated showers are possible late Sunday.
Next week, a series of cold fronts will swing through the area.
This will keep our temperatures very Fall-like pretty much all week long.
The first one arrives Monday and it will bring a few isolated showers with it.
Highs hover in the lowermost 70's all week long.
Overnight lows hang out in the 50's and even some 40's by the end of the week.
