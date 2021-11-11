After a dry and very warm first half of the week, expect to see some changes arriving to Middle Tennessee today.
A line of showers will invade our region till around 5 p.m. today, but nothing severe is coming except some possible thunder.
Temperatures will hang out in the upper 60s today and low 60s on Friday.
The real cool down doesn't kick in until this weekend.
Highs should remain the 40s and low 50s both Saturday and Sunday.
It will also be breezy this weekend, which will likely pull a lot of foliage off the trees.
Next week, we start dry but remain chilly in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.
We may get back to the upper 60s by the middle of next week.
