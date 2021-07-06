After one of the hottest days of the year, rain and thunderstorms will return to Middle Tennessee.
Tonight partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky, low in the low 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Wednesday and Thursday, as deeper moisture moves into Middle Tennessee. The storms are not expected to be severe. With more clouds around than today, temperatures should be held down in the mid-upper 80s.
Friday through the weekend will bring more typical chances for showers and thunderstorms -- generally 30-40%. Temperatures through that period will begin around 70 and top off in the lowermost 90s.
Expect more of the same Monday and Tuesday of next week, as high humidity remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.