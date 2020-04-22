More beautiful Spring weather on tap today. Clouds increase throughout the day with highs in the 70s. A few showers break out during the late afternoon and evening.
Thursday will be wet with a few storms. Some could be strong, especially for southeast Middle Tennessee.
Rain moves out Thursday night, temperatures fall back into the 50s.
Dry and warm fro Friday with 70s for highs. The rain break is temporary as rain slides back in by night. Rain continues into Saturday.
Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
