A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for strong to severe storms Wednesday night.
It's been the warmest day so far for 2021, in the low 80s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday increasing clouds with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible Wednesday afternoon, especially northeast of Nashville. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A more important line of strong-severe thunderstorms rolls through the Mid State Wednesday night with the potential for strong gusty wind, especially west of the I-65 corridor.
Thursday expect some morning showers then some afternoon clearing, High in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy and dry for the most part, high in the upper 70s.
More rain is likely late Friday through Saturday with some thunderstorms possible. High in the low 70s.
The nicest part of the weekend will be Sunday, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.
Monday a few showers possible, high in the upper 70s.
Tuesday partly cloudy with a high near 70.
