The heat peaks today. Spotty showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday.
Tonight mostly cloudy, count on temperatures in the low 60s.
Spotty showers and storms develop Wednesday. It won't be quite as hot, with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Thursday partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. High will be in the upper 80s.
Another good rain chance develops on Friday, with more spotty showers and storms. A strong storm or two will be possible with damaging wind.
Following Friday's rain, the Memorial Day weekend will turn cooler and less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s, so it'll still be very pleasant for outdoor fun.
Tuesday partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
