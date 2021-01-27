4WARN Forecast: Rain and snow possible today

Winter is back! We're feeling it this morning as temperatures start off in the 30s.
Clouds will increase with light rain moving in around lunch time. The precipitation mixes with and changes to snow during the afternoon as it pushes eastward.
This could produce a light dusting of snow along the TN/KY line on elevated surfaces, as well as on the Cumberland Plateau, by Wednesday night.
Roads will remain just wet. High will be in the low 40s.
A cold winter day with sunshine tomorrow. The low dips to the upper 30s and the high near 40.
Not as cold by Friday. Continued sunshine with highs in the 50s.
More rain returns Saturday afternoon. It will be milder in the upper 50s.
Sunday, expect showers to continue for the first half of the day. The high will be in the low 60s.
Monday back to winter's chill with the morning low in the mid-30s and the high in the middle 40s.
Tuesday is mostly sunny, with the low in the mid-20s and the high in the upper 40s.
