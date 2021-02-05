Skies have cleared out and sunshine returns for Friday.
It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40's for everyone.
Saturday starts dry with clouds building in through the day. Light rain and snow are in the forecast for most from about 7PM until about mid-morning Sunday.
Accumulations look minor, if at all, for most areas with the exception being on the Plateau where up to an 1-2" is possible. The amount of snowfall will be highly dependent on how fast cold air rushes in.
After the rain/snow moves out, the remainder of Sunday will be dry but cold. Sunday's highs will struggle to get out of the 30's. Thankfully, we'll have sunshine to try and warm us up.
An active pattern sets up next week with a chance for rain on several days.
Right now, Tuesday looks the wettest during the first half of the week with slightly lower chances by Wednesday.
Of note, the Arctic Outbreak we were hinting at earlier this week has shifted back northward. This means it won't be 'as' cold as previous forecasts suggested. It'll still be cold but not in the single-digits-cold, thankfully.
