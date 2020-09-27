Expect a warmer end to the weekend today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing to around 80° in many areas around the midstate.
A cold front will move in tomorrow bringing in some cooler air and a line of rain in the morning and afternoon. Showers will track west to east with a few isolated thunderstorms possible, but no severe weather expected. Rain should clear out by the evening, leaving behind low temperatures in the 50s.
Tuesday onward looks dry and sunny. Each day will features highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will fluctuate in the upper 40s to low 50s.
By Friday and into the weekend, we still stay sunny but get even cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.