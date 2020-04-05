Overall, it has been an incredible weekend. We really needed it!
The new week looks to begin dry on Monday but rain and storm chances increase Tuesday.
A few isolated storms are expected but severe weather is not.
Off and on showers continue Wednesday and Thursday.
Right now, Friday and Saturday look dry and a bit cooler with high in the 50’s and 60’s.
