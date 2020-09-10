Another hot one's in store before rain returns to Middle Tennessee.
Tonight, after the very isolated showers that have formed diminish, it'll turn mainly clear and pleasant. Lows will be in the 60s.
Friday will turn partly cloudy and hot again with the slightest shower chance, especially well southeast of Nashville. High, 91.
Saturday will begin dry, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Saturday will be very humid with a high of 88. Expect more rain at times Saturday night, into Sunday. Sunday will be slightly cooler with more clouds and a high of 84.
Monday should be mainly dry and pleasant, before more clouds and scattered showers return Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Lows next week will be in the 60s with highs in the mid 80s.
