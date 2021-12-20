NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A nice and sunny start to the new week is in the forecast today.
Clouds will start to build in later this afternoon but we're all expected to stay rain free.
A few showers might graze our southern row of counties on Tuesday but the majority of the area will remain dry.
After Tuesday's slim chance for rain, showers don't return to the area until around Christmas - more on that below.
Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s through the middle of the week before warming back to near 60° starting Thursday.
It appears Christmas 2021 will be warmer-than-average this year with most of the area hanging in the 60s on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Thankfully, the holidays don't look to be a total washout. More so, just light to steady rain at times.
We'll have more on the holiday forecast as we get closer - check back!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.