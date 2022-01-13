A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect on Sunday for potentially more significant snowfall in Middle Tennessee.
Another relatively quiet day is expected, we'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout today with potentially a few patchy sprinkles.
Highs should hover in the 50s again.
It will be a little cooler Friday but still quiet with sunshine and clouds throughout the day.
On Saturday, scattered showers will begin to move in through the day.
Overnight into Sunday is when things get interesting.
Rain will turn to a wintry mix before becoming all snow through the day.
Weather models are still all over the place with potential snowfall.
Some bring us just a dusting of snow to the area while others bring several inches.
This forecast will continue to change through Sunday so keep checking back for the latest.
Regardless of what happens, be ready for potentially more significant snowfall on Sunday with deteriorating road conditions through the day.
Next week, we will start off dry with sunshine and chilly highs in the 40s.
