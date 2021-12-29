Mostly dry for Thursday but more rain and storms return this weekend.
Rain will completely move out of our area overnight, with the exception of just a leftover shower or two.
Thursday will be a calmer day, with temperatures in the upper 60s. We'll battle it out with the cloud cover, but some sunshine can be expected in the afternoon. The weather looks good for the Music City Bowl.
Friday is looking mainly dry, but we should keep an eye on the sky for some showers late in the day and overnight. New Year's Eve thunderstorms could start to move in before celebrations are concluded.
Another 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday as a strong cold front pushes into the MidState. That will bring heavy rain as well as another potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Behind that front, temperatures plummet into the 30s on Sunday. There is the possibility of some snow as the cold air moves in and the moisture exits, but no accumulation is expected at this time.
Monday will be cold in the lower 40s with more sunshine, then it's back in the 50s by Tuesday.
Wednesday partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high in the mid 50s.
