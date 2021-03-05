Beautiful weather continues across the Midstate today.
We'll have more clouds than previous days but no rain.
Highs will be a touch cooler with most staying in the upper 50's this afternoon.
Clouds move out for the weekend allowing for ample sunshine.
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will range from the mid 50's to the low 60's.
Next week starts dry and warm!
Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will climb into the upper 60's and low 70's for most of the area.
Rain chances increase starting Wednesday night and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.