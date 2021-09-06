4WARN Forecast: Quiet, sunny week ahead for Middle Tennessee

Happy Labor Day, Middle Tennessee!
It is going to be a dry and sunny one this year for our region.
Highs climb to the mid to low 80's today with a comfortable feel to the air.
The rest of the week is advertising very similar conditions.
In fact, rain chances remain less than 20% through the entire week and it's trending that way even through the upcoming weekend too.
So, expect plenty of sunshine and a few clouds each day this week.
Afternoon highs will continue to top out in the mid to upper 80's through the weekend.
