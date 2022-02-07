Ready for a quite weather week. After a very active beginning to 2022, a storm-free string of days is ahead.
Tonight will turn very cold once again. Mostly clear sky expected with a low of 25 degrees.
The sunny theme will continue into Tuesday. A light southwest wind will develop, boosting temperatures into the mid 50s.
Expect highs around 60 on Wednesday. It'll be occasionally breezy. Otherwise, it'll be a very nice day.
Thursday will stay dry but a front does bring cooler air, high in the mid 50s.
Another warm up sets up for Friday, high in the mid 60s.
This weekend looks chilly with more clouds than sunshine at times. Late Saturday night into early Sunday there may be a few snow flurries, especially east of Nashville. Highs both days will be in the 40s.
Monday -- Valentine's Day the weather looks lovely with sunshine and highs around 50.
