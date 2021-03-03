4WARN Forecast: Quiet, sunny stretch of weather starts today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tranquil weather continues across the Mid State today.
Much more sunshine is expected this afternoon compared to yesterday.
In fact, we'll stay sunny for the remainder of the week and through the upcoming weekend with no rain to worry about.
Temperature-wise, our afternoon highs will range from the mid 50's to the low 60's the next several days.
During the overnight we'll drop down into the 30's.
Seasonable numbers for the first week of March.
Our next shot at rain doesn't look to arrive until the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.