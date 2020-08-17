Slightly lower humidity will stick around for several days!
Sunshine and slightly lower humidity for the day. Highs will touch near 90 degrees in Nashville.
Temperatures this week will stay a little below the norm, in the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return by the middle of the week. No major soaking rains.
