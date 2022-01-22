Our nice but chilly Saturday weather is something we should get used to for about the next week here in the Midstate. Expect chilly air to be a standard through the work week, but sunshine to come along with it. But first, our Sunday is looking warmer with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s. We'll have a brief warm-up into the 50s on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. As of now Tuesday is looking quiet, but we'll be watching a storm system near the Gulf Coast that could try and sneak a rain or snow shower into parts of our area late in the day. Either way, we see another temperature drop on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures continue their fall on Wednesday with all of us staying in the mid and upper 30s. We're back in the 40s on Thursday with good sunshine in the afternoon. Much like Tuesday, Friday is looking mostly quiet for now. But we'll be watching another storm system to our south for the day. Saturday will be another chilly one with temperatures in the lower 40s.
4WARN Forecast: Quiet But Chilly
- Stefano DiPietro
