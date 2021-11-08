After another chilly start this morning across the mid-state, we're going to make a nice run back near 70 this afternoon. We'll have plenty of sunshine to go around all day, so even for those of us that don't hit 70, it's shaping up to be a nice afternoon. Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as the last couple with lows in the upper 30s.
A dying fontal system will swing through our area tomorrow. It won't bring us any rain or affect our temperatures in any way, but what it will do is help mix in more clouds through the afternoon. It will stay mild though with temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds and sunshine mix for our Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s again.
A stronger cold front will approach the Midstate come Thursday. We'll start off dry in the morning, but showers and storms make a comeback in the afternoon and evening. Thursday will end up just slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s. The last of the rain will move out by Friday afternoon, but the bigger story is the cooler air returning behind the front. Highs on Friday will stay in the upper 50s with lows dropping back into the 30s. We'll all have a tough time getting out of the 40s on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday is looking slightly warmer with highs in the lower 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.