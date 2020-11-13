A few showers move through this weekend, mainly late Saturday night.
In the meantime, it'll remain sunny and cool this afternoon with a high of 64. Tonight will turn chilly quickly as temperatures tumble through the 40s, into the upper 30s.
Saturday will turn breezy and slightly milder with a few more clouds. High, 70. A fast moving round of showers will slide by late Saturday night, exiting early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will become sunny and cool with highs in the low-mid 60s.
Then, we expect sunshine of all next week. The start of the week will be cool. Thursday and Friday will turn milder, near 70. Wednesday morning will be the coldest. Frost and even some freezing temperatures are expected then.
