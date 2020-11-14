It's been a dry start to the weekend for our area but rain and gusty winds move in tonight.
A quick-hitting round of showers will move through starting before sunrise Sunday but only lasting through the mid-afternoon.
Storm chances are low but a clap of thunder or two isn't ruled out.
Winds will quickly pick up through today and remain gusty through Sunday afternoon. Gusts could get up to 30mph.
Next week looks very dry with no rain in sight until next weekend.
We'll expect lots of sunshine every day next week.
Temperature-wise we'll hover around normal with highs in the upper 50's/60's and overnight lows in the upper 30's/40's.
