4WARN Forecast: Hot weekend ahead; a few showers too

Take an umbrella this afternoon.  Isolated showers & thunderstorms will continue.  It'll stay mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

4WARN Forecast: Hot weekend ahead; a few showers too

A shower or two can't be ruled out tonight.  Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop on Saturday, too, mainly east of Nashville.  It'll turn hotter with highs in the 80s and lowermost 90s.  

Even hotter weather's likely Sunday as the rain chance drops to just 10%.  High in Nashville, 94°.

Next week, count on typical August heat and humidity with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms each day.  We'll have lows in the low-mid 70s and highs in the low-mid 90s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.