Take an umbrella this afternoon. Isolated showers & thunderstorms will continue. It'll stay mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
A shower or two can't be ruled out tonight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop on Saturday, too, mainly east of Nashville. It'll turn hotter with highs in the 80s and lowermost 90s.
Even hotter weather's likely Sunday as the rain chance drops to just 10%. High in Nashville, 94°.
Next week, count on typical August heat and humidity with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms each day. We'll have lows in the low-mid 70s and highs in the low-mid 90s.
